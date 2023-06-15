It seems that the love story between Club Deportivo Guadalajara and the left back, Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderon is about to come to an end, the former footballer of Rayos del Necaxa had ups and downs in the team, but without a doubt outside of his good moments such as the famous ‘Chicotazos’ against the staunch rival, the irregular moments have stood out more.
His opportunities in the team were many, but he simply did not find the consistency to gain a definitive place for a long time as an immovable starter, which is why the rojiblanco team would already be looking for a new team for him.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to the journalist w sports, Jesus Hernandezthe rojiblanco player would be in the interest of the Cruz Azul Football Club, however, the offer they made did not convince the sports director, Fernando Hierrobecause he plans to sell the player permanently and not for a transfer.
And it is that, according to the portal transfer markt, calderon has a value of Two millions of eurosfar from what they paid in 2019 to Necaxa, which were seven million dollars. His contract with Guadalajara ends in December and if he is not sold in this pass market, at the end of 2023 the footballer would go for free to the team that best suits him, hence the urgency of reaching an agreement with the Machine.
In three and a half years in Verde Valle, the ‘chicote‘ He has played 94 games scoring 10 goals and three assists, numbers that are far from what was expected of a footballer who had a lot of projection when he arrived at Perla Tapatía, even to be selected for Mexico. Unfortunately, his performance was left behind a lot and now they only hope to receive something from how much they invested.
#Chivas #negotiating #departure #footballer #considered #season
Leave a Reply