The Chivas del Guadalajara team got their ticket to the grand final by beating América in the semifinal of the contest.
The rojiblanca squad arrived as the least favorite in this match and achieved the feat by winning 3-2 on aggregate.
Now they will face the Tigres in the grand final, reliving the game they held in the Clausura 2017 and which meant a new title for the people from Guadalajara.
This was the way to reach the grand final
On matchday 1 they started on the right foot by beating Rayados de Monterrey as a visitor with a goal from Alexis Vega.
The first defeat came on matchday 3, when they received the always difficult visit from the Red Devils of Toluca, who won 2-1 at the Akron Stadium.
In the regular phase of the tournament, the team from Guadalajara defeated what is now their current rival in the grand final, the Tigres, by a score of 2-1 on the Universitario stadium. The red and white goals were the work of Gilberto Sepúlveda and Ronaldo Cisneros.
After the defeat against Toluca on matchday 3, Chivas did not lose until date 11, when they fell by the slightest difference against Puebla. In total they achieved 5 victories and 2 draws.
On March 18, Chivas lost in the National Classic against the Águilas del América. The Americanistas played a good role against Akron and thrashed the rojiblancos 4-2.
A week later, América tied in the Clásico Tapatío against Atlas with a score of 3-3. Roberto Alvarado, Carlos Cisneros and Alexis Vega scored for Chivas.
His only win for Chivas in the tournament came on April 29 on the last day of the competition, by beating Mazatlán 4-1 at Akron. The goals for the rojiblancos were from Víctor Guzmán, Alexis Vega, Fernando Beltrán and Isaac Brizuela .
With this victory, they tied third place in the competition, staying in third place with 34 units.
Already established in the quarterfinals, the rival to beat were the Atlas Foxes. In the first game, the red and black won with a goal from Julián Quiñones. For the second leg, Gilberto Sepúlveda scored the equalizer on aggregate, with Chivas advancing for the best position in the table.
One more Clásico appeared in the semifinal, now against América. In the first leg, the Americanistas won by the slightest difference with a goal from Alejandro Zendejas. For the second match at the Azteca, Ronaldo Cisneros, Alan Mozo and Jesús Orozco got their pass to the final of the tournament with their goals.
Now the Chivas are in the grand final of Mexican soccer, where they will face the Tigres. The first leg will be played at the Universitario stadium, while the second leg will be at Akron.
