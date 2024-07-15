Club Deportivo Guadalajara comes from playing Matchday 3 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament visiting Club Tijuana on Matchday 2 where they suffered their first defeat 4-2 and this Tuesday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m. from the La Corregidora Stadium.
The picture of Fernando Gago There have not been many changes compared to the previous semester, although several elements have left the team and new ones have reinforced the squad.
In this way we mention the injured and suspended players that the red-and-white team will have in their second away match.
After the first two days of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, the Guadalajara team does not have any casualties due to suspension issues, and as for injured players, it only has the injured defender Raul Martinez his knee, which is expected to see him return to activity by the end of the year or practically return to action with the team by next year.
Fernando Gago It has as its base the same starting players from last semester and they have barely had any reinforcements Omar Govea and another pair of young midfielders from North American football just like the one who returned from succession in the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’, Luis Olivas.
