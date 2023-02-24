One of the most anticipated matches of this day 9 is between Tigres and Chivas. The rojiblancos want to achieve victory in one of the most complicated customs such as the Universitario.
Those led by coach Veljko Paunovic want to end the losing streak of 4 consecutive games without winning against the cats. The last time they beat the royals was in the 2020 Apertura 3-1 with goals from Antuna, José Macías and Jesús Angulo.
The chiverío is motivated by the good moment they are going through and there is confidence that they can get the three units in the ‘Volcán’. In their most recent match, they beat Pumas 2-1 as a visitor, thus reaching sixth place with 15 units.
Now they know that a new victory would help them climb the steps and dispute the first places in the general classification.
For now, here we present the team’s absences due to injury and suspension.
Isaac Brizuela
At the beginning of February, the Mexican player Isaac Brizuela caused Chivas to leave due to a leg injury to the peroneal nerve. The last game played was on matchday 2, on January 13, in the match against San Luis. It is expected that it will be in the middle of March when he is back on the courts.
Jose Juan Macias
One of the worst news was the loss of the player Jose Juan Macias. Just when he was about to return to the courts after a torn ligament that left him without activity for about 6 months, he fell again and will miss the entire tournament.
Alexis Vega
The Mexican striker Alexis Vega continues in the dry dock after the injury suffered in the matchday 2 game against Atlético San Luis, where he left crying in the cart of misfortunes.
The ‘Pingo’ again injured his knee and this has marginalized him from the matches after his discomfort.
Antonio Briseno
Lastly, the player Antonio Briseno He is another of the injured from the Guadalajara team. “El Pollo” was injured in a training session after the game where they lost to Toluca.
Sanctioned
There is no report of sanctioned players.
