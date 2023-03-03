This Saturday, March 4, the corresponding day 10 of the Clausura 2023 tournament will take place between Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Santos Laguna from the Akron Stadium in the ‘Perla Tapatía’ where the team of Veljko Paunovic will seek to add its seventh consecutive game without defeat.
For their part, the Comarca Lagunera team will seek their second win in a row, after having achieved the victory at home against the Puebla Strip after having been thrashed enormously in their territory 5-0 against the Red Devils of Toluca to stay in the reclassification zone.
In this way, we share the information of the Sacred Flock about the possible absences that it can count on for this match.
At the moment, the rojiblanco team does not have more casualties than those known in recent weeks, Jose Juan Macias he relapsed into his injury when he was about to return to the courts and his return will be until the end of this year or practically until the following Clausura 2024.
In the case of Alexis Vega who injured the menisci of one of his knees in mid-January, he still has approximately two weeks to go before he can return to the courts.
For his part, Isaac Brizuela He is out of circulation due to a leg injury at the beginning of February. It is expected that in two more weeks he can begin his process to return to the courts.
Regarding sanctions, on this day there is no element suspended due to an accumulation of cards or expulsions. Besides, Antonio Briseno He would already be eligible after having overcome his injury.
