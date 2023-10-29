Club Deportivo Guadalajara fell again and again it was a 0-4 win at home and against the Tigres UANL, a situation that has once again demoralized them in the final stretch of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
With that defeat they are seventh in the standings with 21 points and are in the Play-In positions, so it will be a complicated match against Gallos Blancos who also seek to get at least among the best 10 teams in the competition.
The match will take place on Tuesday, October 31 at 7:00 p.m. from La Corregidora on the corresponding Matchday 15 of the Apertura 2024 tournament.
In this way, here we leave you with the most recent information on possible absences due to injury or sanction on the double date for the entire Sacred Flock.
From the outset, Antonio Briseno He will be one of those absent for the duel against the Gallos Blancos because he accumulated five yellow cards and therefore received a one-match suspension.
Regarding injury issues, the Guadalajara team could not have key players such as Orozco Chiquete, José Juan Macías, Ronaldo Cisneros and Raúl Rangel, These were the last casualties due to injury in the weekend game, waiting for someone to recover in the next 48 hours.
It was theirs, apparently there are no more casualties, except that of Alexis Vega who has continued not to be summoned and it is unknown if he will be considered again, taking into account that Cristian Calderon He was summoned before the felines.
