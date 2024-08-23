The Chivas are generating many doubts for the Apertura 2024, of the Liga MXsince they were not reinforced as expected, also in the Leagues Cup 2024 They once again left a sad image by not making it past the Group Stage as in the last edition.
Although there is still time to close signings, the reality is that the red-and-white board will hardly comply with the Argentine’s promises. Fernando Gago the fans, so they would play with the current squad, which has generated endless criticism.
In any case, thinking and imagining that the Flock really signed all those elements that have been related to the institution, that would be the ideal lineup.
Goalkeeper: Raul Rangel – There was a lot of anger for a long time because there was no reliable player under the three posts, but in his first tournament as a starter, El Tala convinced the fans and even earned a call-up to the national team.
Defense: Gilberto Sepulveda – Before the tournament, El Tiba had to be convinced to sign a renewal, which was achieved. The youth player became a key piece in the closing of the last semester once he returned from his unfortunate injury.
Defense: Chiquete Orozco – For now the youth player is injured, but as the semester progresses he will return and will do so as a starter, as is contemplated. In the next matches Antonio Briseno would be the headline, since Luis Olivas He suffered a cruciate ligament injury that will keep him off the pitch for the entire championship. The centre-back will have to shine because he is still being tracked from Europe, recalling the interest of the Anderlecht and the Turin.
Right back: Alan Mozo – On the right side there is no competition for the Puma youth player, since Jesus Sanchez He is closer to retirement and is hardly considered. For many, Don Centros should have already been rewarded with a call-up to the national team.
Left back: Jose Castillo – Unlike the right side, there is competition on the left, since in the last semester Matthew Chavez He was the starter for half of the tournament, then the Tuzo youth player took over the position. In this semester, the high competition continues, but with more experience, the signing from last tournament should win the starting position.
Pivot: Ruben Gonzalez – There may be people with better quality in their feet, but there is no other player in the Flock who fits the profile of the Bear, who is a born recuperator and for some games was the best in the era of Pintita. Unfortunately for him, he has had to be a substitute when he has competition from Erick Gutierrez and Omar GoveaBut if you want someone who can run all over the pitch, he’s the perfect man.
Midfielder: Hector Herrera – Given the low level of Fernando Beltran and the irregularity of Erick GutierrezHH could give more quality to the midfield. The former Porto player held talks with the Flock, however, he is willing to fulfill his contract with the Houston DynamoHowever, although he was harshly criticized in his last games with the national team, he could help give the team a change to generate more on offense.
Midfielder: Jordi Cortizo – Victor Guzman He is still not in the club, so he would be out of the starting lineup. The dream signing for Chivas since the winger played for Querétaro and Puebla, but once again they did not convince Striped due to the high amount of money required. If he really landed on Guadalajara soil, he could act as a central midfielder, since it is a position he is not unfamiliar with and he would be the orchestrator.
Right winger: Roberto Alvarado – El Piojo has also been used as a kind of ’10’, but his best form is when he is dribbling and causing damage on the right. Right now he is in a slump, as it seems that not playing much with the national team in the Copa América has hurt him, but he has been the star of Guadalajara on several occasions.
Left Wing: Cade Cowell – The American is having a better semester this time, as he didn’t look very accurate last year. So far in A2024, El Vaquero has been the most dangerous, as he usually wins with speed and now he has been able to cross and shoot at goal, although he still has a lot of room for improvement.
Forward: Brandon Vazquez – Criticism is unfair Ricardo Marinbecause although he doesn’t score much, he has helped the wingers a lot, while Javier Hernandez He has not yet taken off due to injuries and poor condition. This has led to confidence being placed in Armando Gonzalezbut Guadalajara continues to dream of a true bully in the area and that is the American, who they have been looking for since he was in the FC Cincinnatimissing the opportunity because Striped Yes, they had the money to sign him. At the moment, the striker is a regular at the Regio team, so it would not be far-fetched if he really wore the red and white colours.
This is what Chivas’ possible lineup would look like (4-3-3):
Goalie: ‘Tala’ Rangel
Defense: ‘Tiba’ Sepulveda, Chiquete Orozco, Alan Mozo, Jose Castillo
Midfielders: ‘Bear’ González, Héctor Herrera, Jordi Cortizo
Forwards: ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, Cade Cowell, Brandon Vázquez
Substitutes: Oscar Whalley, Antonio Briseno, Leo Sepulveda, Mateo Chavez, Jesus Sanchez, Erick Gutierrez, ‘Pocho’ Guzman, Pavel Perez, Javier Hernandez, Carlos Cisneros, Fernando Beltran, Omar Govea, Armando Gonzalez, Ricardo Marin, Fidel Barajas, Isaac Brizuela
