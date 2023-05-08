After a long time, Chivas was finally able to return to the league directly, which speaks of the great work done by the Serbian Veljko Paunovicwho is living his first adventure in Mexican soccer, achieving the goal.
For now, Guadalajara is waiting for who will be their rival in the Fiesta Gran del C2023, of the Liga MX, however, since before that, names have already begun to sound to become reinforcements for the team thinking about the Apertura 2023, especially in the bow and the forward.
This would be the ideal eleven of the Sacred Flock for the Apertura 2023 if all the desired signings were made:
What the team has been looking for the most for some time now is a reliable goalkeeper, since the stage of tono rodriguez and Raul Gudino it was kind of disastrous. The truth is that Miguel Jimenez He has done a good job in his role as a starter, since he has become the hero several times and the figure to get good results, however, he has not been spared from making mistakes that have weighed on the scoreboard.
The Guardian of Santos Laguna became the goalkeeper with the most goals scored in the championship this semester, although his quality is known in advance as he is material for the national team, so a change of scenery could bring him a new lift in his career.
The other options in the arc are Oscar Whalley of the Sports Lugo, Jesus Crown of Blue Cross and David Ochoa of the Atlético San Luis.
Although El Tiba has not quite convinced all the chiva-brothers, he continues to be the trusted man of Paunovic in the central rear, above the experienced Hiram Mierthe effusive Antonio Briseno and the practically erased Luis Olivas.
Same case with the rojiblanco youth squad. Orozo Chiquete has become an important player for the club, so much so that they hope that in the future he can make the leap to Europe, since he has the facility to manifest himself as a center back and left back. This has been the duo that has convinced the helmsman and would remain.
The right back ends his contract with Rayados this summer and for now they have not reached an agreement to renew.
Therefore, his signing would not have any cost and would be a reinforcement that would help promote internal competition in the position with Christian Calderon, Alejandro Mayorga and chiquete.
For a long time, the board of directors was asked to bring in a renowned right-back, after several years of using in the position Jesus Sanchez.
Although the youth squad cougars It took him a while to acclimatize to the rojiblancos colors, this semester he has begun to look like his good times, although he still needs more, but there is no need to bring a signing in that position.
In recent years, Chivas He has become a specialist in re-signing the players that he himself trained.
One of the names that is on the radar is the pivot of Saints Lagoonwho since last year has become the undisputed starter and already had a call-up with the Mexican team.
However, there is still the part of Ruben ‘Oso’ Gonzalezwho completes his loan, but is expected to be purchased at Necaxa later become a key piece for the team of Paunovic.
El Pocho, the current captain of the team, arrived as a reinforcement for this semester, after having been away for a long time from the club where he was formed. The reality is that the midfielder has changed the face of the club, aside from that, despite his position, he became the goal man this semester after scoring some penalties, without neglecting his great leadership role, something that was lacking in the institution.
The rojiblanco midfield would remain similar because both El Nene and El Pocho are key men for El Mago.
The rojiblanco youth squad has been classified as a promise for a long time and much is still expected, remembering that he has also been an element of the selection. When the attacker is really focused on the duel, he has known how to outwit, pull the strings and make plays that change the result of the match from one moment to the next.
Gru’s return was also great news for fans from Guadalajara. After getting injured in the first duels of the semester, he returned for the National Classic in view of America and has appeared or been a factor in each of the matches.
His speed to face and overflow, his vision of the game, his good shot and cunning make him an extremely important element on the left side.
There have been no footballers on the far right, since the highest priority is the goal and the center forward, so El Piojo would be in charge of continuing to execute that position, counting on the competition of Isaac Brizuela, who will be renewed. When the World Cup player in Qatar 2022 has become serious, he has been important in the offense, since he manages to start plays that end in a goal or are close to it.
El Mudo has been the object of desire of the Chivas for many years, being a striker who has many qualities, who has also been part of the lower categories of the national team.
The element of Saints Lagoon He is a great finisher, he has a good run, he knows how to play as a fake ‘9’ and he has a great ball hit, something that the rojiblanco team sorely lacks. However, if Jose Juan Macias returns from his injury in his best version, it would be an obstacle.
Other wishes for the position are Edgar ‘Gacelo’ Lopez of Toluca, Jose ‘Banana’ Alvarado of Lion and Martin ‘Gasolinero’ Barragan of Puebla.
