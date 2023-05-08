For now, Guadalajara is waiting for who will be their rival in the Fiesta Gran del C2023, of the Liga MX, however, since before that, names have already begun to sound to become reinforcements for the team thinking about the Apertura 2023, especially in the bow and the forward.

This would be the ideal eleven of the Sacred Flock for the Apertura 2023 if all the desired signings were made:

The Guardian of Santos Laguna became the goalkeeper with the most goals scored in the championship this semester, although his quality is known in advance as he is material for the national team, so a change of scenery could bring him a new lift in his career.

The other options in the arc are Oscar Whalley of the Sports Lugo, Jesus Crown of Blue Cross and David Ochoa of the Atlético San Luis.

Therefore, his signing would not have any cost and would be a reinforcement that would help promote internal competition in the position with Christian Calderon, Alejandro Mayorga and chiquete.

Although the youth squad cougars It took him a while to acclimatize to the rojiblancos colors, this semester he has begun to look like his good times, although he still needs more, but there is no need to bring a signing in that position.

One of the names that is on the radar is the pivot of Saints Lagoonwho since last year has become the undisputed starter and already had a call-up with the Mexican team.

However, there is still the part of Ruben ‘Oso’ Gonzalezwho completes his loan, but is expected to be purchased at Necaxa later become a key piece for the team of Paunovic.

The rojiblanco youth squad has been classified as a promise for a long time and much is still expected, remembering that he has also been an element of the selection. When the attacker is really focused on the duel, he has known how to outwit, pull the strings and make plays that change the result of the match from one moment to the next.

His speed to face and overflow, his vision of the game, his good shot and cunning make him an extremely important element on the left side.

The element of Saints Lagoon He is a great finisher, he has a good run, he knows how to play as a fake ‘9’ and he has a great ball hit, something that the rojiblanco team sorely lacks. However, if Jose Juan Macias returns from his injury in his best version, it would be an obstacle.

Other wishes for the position are Edgar ‘Gacelo’ Lopez of Toluca, Jose ‘Banana’ Alvarado of Lion and Martin ‘Gasolinero’ Barragan of Puebla.