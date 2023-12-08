Chivas de Guadalajara did not have the expected tournament in the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX. The team led by Veljko Paunovic had very pronounced ups and downs and was eliminated in the quarterfinals against Pumas. Looking ahead to next season, the board headed by Fernando Hierro is already looking for reinforcements to seek to reach the Clausura 2024 final.
So far there has been talk of the losses of two players: Hiram Mier and Jesús ‘Chapo’ Sánchez. Other elements such as Óscar Whalley, Alexis Vega, Víctor Guzmán and Isaac Brizuela could leave the institution. Likewise, some possible signings have begun to sound strongly. Below we present what Chivas de Guadalajara would look like in Clausura 2024.
A large sector of the fans has asked the board to hire a new goalkeeper, but it seems that this will not be one of the positions that Chivas reinforces in the winter market. Miguel Jiménez is fully trusted by Veljko Paunovic and would continue as a starter.
The Pumas youth squad would be in charge of covering the right back for Clausura 2024. After the departure of ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, the board should look for reinforcement in this position that competes with Mozo.
According to the most recent reports, the red and white board will seek to hire the León central defender. Bellón would come to compete for the position with Gilberto Sepúlveda and Antonio Briseño.
Everything indicates that Orozco Chiquete will continue to be a starter for the following season. The young Mexican center back is probably the best defender on the team, but he still has a lot to improve.
According to recent reports, Monterrey does not have Erick Aguirre for the next semester. The versatile winger could be a great signing for Chivas, taking into account the poor level of Alejandro Mayorga and the probable loss of Cristian Calderón.
‘Bear’ González is a player who does not have many spotlights, but who has fulfilled his role as a containment player.
Fernando Beltrán closed the season with a high level. The challenge for ‘Nene’ is to maintain that form throughout the entire tournament.
Gutiérrez’s first season as a Chivas player was average. The former PSV Eindhoven player had a hard time in the first half of the championship, but he closed with a good level. Much more is expected of him in Clausura 2024.
Montaño would be one of the new bets of the Chivas board. The Mazatlán player can play as a winger on the left or right. Given the probable departure of Brizuela and Vega, he would take the position.
Alvarado is one of the few Chivas players whose performance in the Apertura 2023 was outstanding. ‘Piojo’ showed leadership in the most difficult moments. He is expected to remain at that level.
It seems that the return of the prodigal son is more likely in this winter market than ever before. ‘Chicharito’ Hernández is free after not renewing his contract with the LA Galaxy. Chivas de Guadalajara needs a forward and their youth player could be the best option.
#Chivas #ideal #eleven #transfer #rumors #materialize
Leave a Reply