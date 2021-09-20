Vucetich’s dismissal has taken place after the triumph against Tuzos, an exit that seemed to be agreed for the end of the tournament but that has been advanced a couple of months, since the coach did not have the confidence of the fans of the Sacred Rebaño at all. and he no longer enjoyed the best relationship with the group of footballers under his charge.
Right now in Chivas important decisions have to be made along with Michel Leaño founded as interim coach. Peláez and Vergara will have to decide between signing one of the many technicians available today, such as Jaime Lozano, Mohamed, Diego Alonso among others, or wait until the end of 2021, to bring back the man most requested by fans, Matías Almeyda.
Fernando Cevallos confirms that there is no option for the ‘Pelado’ to return to Chivas right now, as he is a coach who likes to do things the right way and does not plan to leave San Jose from MLS in the middle of the season, but He is willing to talk with Ricardo Peláez next December, when his contract is one year away from expiring.
At the moment the Argentine coach has become a trend on Twitter, as the Chivas fans are clear about it, they only want him on the bench, as the days go by it will be known what the final decision of the Green board is Valley.
