It was at 33' when The chicken finished with a header after a corner kick after a cross from Roberto Alvarado. By 76', The Pocho started the play after stealing the ball, then assisted Cade Cowellwho shot with the archer Sebastian Jurado blocking, but the rebound was left to the captain to send the ball into the nets. Already at 89', the debutant Leonardo Sepulvedawho entered in the 83rd minute, saw the red card for a reckless foul on the Uruguayan Manuel Castro. Finally in the addition, Yael Padilla committed a penalty, which was converted by The Cello.

Now calmer due to the victory, Guadalajara can rest this weekend and then prepare for their next matches.

Here is the Flock's schedule for its next five matches:

Chivas is still going big! 🔥 The Sacred Flock beat FC Juárez 2-1 and they have a streak of three consecutive victories. pic.twitter.com/iIIXn4ULSG — Picante Soccer (@futpicante) February 11, 2024