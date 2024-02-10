Chivas He has a good pace, since this Saturday he added his fourth consecutive victory, third in Liga MXafter defeating 2-1 Juarez in it Akron Stadiumthanks to the many of Antonio Briseno and the captain Victor Guzmanwhile the 'Law of the Ex' appeared because the borderers discounted the added time through Angel Zaldivaron Matchday 6 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament.
It was at 33' when The chicken finished with a header after a corner kick after a cross from Roberto Alvarado. By 76', The Pocho started the play after stealing the ball, then assisted Cade Cowellwho shot with the archer Sebastian Jurado blocking, but the rebound was left to the captain to send the ball into the nets. Already at 89', the debutant Leonardo Sepulvedawho entered in the 83rd minute, saw the red card for a reckless foul on the Uruguayan Manuel Castro. Finally in the addition, Yael Padilla committed a penalty, which was converted by The Cello.
Now calmer due to the victory, Guadalajara can rest this weekend and then prepare for their next matches.
Here is the Flock's schedule for its next five matches:
Chivas vs Forge FC
Tuesday, February 13
Akron Stadium
Round of 16, Concachampions
9:00 p.m.
After the victory over BravesGuadalajara must now focus on the return of the Concachampions in front of Forge FC, a team that will leave everything to avoid its early elimination in the competition. Although the red and white club gained an important 1-3 advantage thanks to the double of Cade CowellTaking into account that the visiting goal is a factor in determining who advances, the Canadians have nothing to lose. Possibly Fernando Gago get some headlines combined with the youth players who are taking advantage of their opportunity.
Mazatlan vs Chivas
Friday, February 16
El Encanto Stadium
Matchday 7, Liga MX
9:00 p.m.
El Rebaño will visit the Cañoneros, who achieved their first victory in the league by winning 2-0 over the Atlas. This helped the purple club get out of the bottom of the table, however, they are quick to put concerns aside, since they remain totally focused on the percentage issue, where they could pay a fine if they do not continue adding units. The last two duels between them have been for Guadalajara, but the last time they went to Sinaloa soil they lost 2-1.
Necaxa vs Chivas
Tuesday, February 20
Victoria Stadium
Matchday 9, Liga MX
9:00 p.m.
There is no doubt that the Rayos are one of the surprise teams of the championship, thanks to the continuity given to the work of Eduardo Fentanesone of the only three Mexican technicians who are directing in the Liga MX. Despite their discreet squad that does not contain great figures, the collective work is bearing fruit, even in their last duel they saved a 3-3 draw against Toluca in Aguascalientes. The statistics favor the Campeonísimo because of their last five matches they have all been Guadalajara triumphs.
Chivas vs. Cougars
Saturday, February 24
Akron Stadium
Matchday 8, Liga MX
7:05 p.m.
After crashing into Necaxa In an early duel on Date 9, a non-classical classic is coming, because for many the rivalry of these two institutions has increased over time, especially now remembering that in the last Liguilla the university students won in the quarterfinals through of Cesar Huerta, who was a red-and-white youth player, but who never took off in Verde Valle. This could be a kind of revenge for the red and whites, especially after that stone throw by Chino with his motto 'Re-Made in CU'.
Blue Cross vs Chivas
Saturday, March 2
Sports City Stadium
Matchday 10, Liga MX
7:00 p.m.
March begins with another match that, although not a classic, is a clash between two of the big four of Mexican soccer. The Machine is very indigestible to the Flock, it does not matter if it is local or visiting, apart from the Argentine coach at this moment Martin Anselmi seems to have found the perfect formula to make his team work. And although the cement workers have been difficult in recent years, at least in the last five duels, Chivas has won three, with one draw and one loss.
