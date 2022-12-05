The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara They have all their fans in doubt. It has been more than a month since they played their last official match and the restructuring that was expected in the club from Guadalajara is not happening as much as expected. It will be necessary to remember that Amaury Vergara made important changes in the structure of Chivas hiring a technical director and a sports director, of which the results have not been seen in terms of the planning of the Closing 2023.
However, given this refusal in the changes of Guadalajara, it will be necessary to state that among the changes that are most expected is to make the team more competitive, a situation that seems that this tournament will not happen and that is that at the beginning of the month there was talk of interest of Jordi Cortizo and Victor Guzmán player of Xolos de Tijuana to which, they have not reached the price of both and one of them has already been hired by Monterrey.
On the other hand, there has been talk of the possibility of the return of Victor Guzman player of the current Mexican soccer champion, who has highlighted his interest in returning, however, the possibility became null a few days ago since various media outlets assured Monterrey’s interest in the player, according to this situation in The Monterrey board of directors has been ruled out and the door is open to Chivas del Guadalajara for hiring the prominent Mexican.
#Chivas #free #hire #Víctor #Guzmán
