The goal in Chivas is not a lesser issue, the board of directors or the coaching staff do not trust Jiménez, who left more doubts than certainties during the preseason. The substitute for today’s Guadalajara starter is the young Rangel, who is said to have pleasant sports conditions, but it is a fact that he has no background or experience and finally, the third goalkeeper on the squad, Antonio Rodríguez will sign in a matter of hours with the painting of the Xolos of Tijuana.
Thus, the board of directors of the flock together with the Paunovic coaching staff value the arrival of a goalkeeper for this winter market, however, there are no options left in the market. Although, the team from the Guadalajara pearl has aimed for everything big and has probed the possible arrival of the most valuable national goalkeeper, Carlos Acevedo, however, in a matter of hours in Verde Valle they understood that this is a signing with overtones of the impossible.
The most recent information states that Chivas had contact with Orlegi to probe the possible transfer of Acevedo, the latter would have commented to Guadalajara that they are in a position to negotiate with the ‘Guardian’, although they will not do so for less than 8 million euros. dollars, that is, the price of the Mexican goalkeeper is between 8 and 10 million dollars, a figure that America could not pay at the time and that right now Guadalajara is not in a position to pay, making Carlos an impossible alternative to the club finances,
#Chivas #probed #Carlos #Acevedo
