? LEAÑO WANTS TO DIRECT UNTIL THE END OF THE TOURNAMENT? With the resignation of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, the Chivas youth soccer director, Marcelo Míchel Leaño, wants to take charge of the first team WHAT IS REMAINING FROM THE 2021 OPENING TOURNAMENT? What do you think, chivahermanos?#chivas pic.twitter.com/4SCIeLmgXR – La Banca MX ⚽ (@LaBanca_MX_) September 20, 2021

With the arrival of Cabecita de Oro, players were brought in who were supposed to give the rojiblanco team a new face, such as Jose Juan Macías, which already better left at Getafe from Spain; Cristian Calderon and Uriel antuna, who continue without regret; Oribe Peralta, which only seems to charge because it does not even add so many minutes; in addition to the passage of Luis Fernando Tena and King Midas, seasoned strategists who went through the back door.

Actually the president of the institution, Amaury vergara, you should be thinking even bigger, because if the next Pelaez fails, I should thank you now, because with America and Blue Cross achieved important things in a short time, while in Chivas It has not fulfilled at all, if to that we must add that for this semester there were no reinforcements, having to bet on the quarry, which is not totally guilty of what happens, since not even the most experienced have performed as they should.

Young coach, who takes advantage of the youth and explosiveness of the team and is more vertical. This is how Ricardo Peláez, Sports Director of @Chivas, the profile they will search for the Herd. The Leaño thing is only an interim and Almeyda is difficult because he has a team. pic.twitter.com/ABWoEFRZky – La Banca MX ⚽ (@LaBanca_MX_) September 20, 2021

The vicious circle continues, as the most important ones remain, Pelaez, Leaño and the players, many of the latter who have harmed their helmsmen with indiscipline on and off the field, not being at the level of demand requested, that is why a great shock must come if the next project does not fuel, since there is more talk of Guadalajara for extra-court events than for what happened on the pitch, something unfortunate.

I don’t understand Chivas’ position …

If you have no way to supply Vucetich … Why are you firing Vucetich?

Marcelo Michel Leaño has neither the experience nor the size to lead the Club Deportivo Guadalajara … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) September 20, 2021

Finally, what of Amaury This is nothing new, since he was the one who gave the order to Vucetichas he reminds of the ways and times of his father Jorge Vergara, an expert in cutting coaches’ threads, having as victims Benjamin Galindo, Daniel Guzman, Fernando Quirarte, Ignacio Ambriz, Jose Manuel de la Torre, Hans westerhof, among others. It seems that the president’s intentions to improve the face of the club is also getting out of hand and more if various media and specialists mention that he pays more attention to his right hand Leaño what to Pelaez, being the true head in the decisions of the club.

WHO WAS BETTER? ? ⚪ Record of the last 4️⃣ coaches of @Chivas in Liga MX:

? José Saturnino Cardozo: 9-8-12

? Thomas Boy: 4-2-8

? Luis Fernando Tena: 8-6-6

? Victor Manuel Vucetich: 16-16-11https://t.co/Egx7WXMPTg pic.twitter.com/wUjJBbeSCr – BRAND Claro (@MarcaClaro) September 19, 2021