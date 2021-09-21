The output of Victor Manuel Vucetich It was requested for a long time by the fans and finally it was achieved, however, it was strange that it was a week before the National Classic against America in the Aztec stadium, an encounter where pride is above anything, having as a response for the moment Marcelo Michel Leaño acting, after his work in the Basic Forces of Guadalajara.
Incredibly, Guadalajara continues to become a mockery within Liga MX, as it has not been able to consolidate any project since the Argentine’s departure Matías Almeyda and although the speech of Ricardo Peláez, sports director of the club, was that they would fight for titles and the bad moments would be left behind, those continue, since since their arrival certain players and coaches have passed without pain or glory.
With the arrival of Cabecita de Oro, players were brought in who were supposed to give the rojiblanco team a new face, such as Jose Juan Macías, which already better left at Getafe from Spain; Cristian Calderon and Uriel antuna, who continue without regret; Oribe Peralta, which only seems to charge because it does not even add so many minutes; in addition to the passage of Luis Fernando Tena and King Midas, seasoned strategists who went through the back door.
As much as it hurts, the decisions of the Sacred Flock so far seem like a small team, because in a surprising way they Vucetich, which is not unusual knowing the rojiblanca board of directors, but they carried it out without having a plan ‘B’, since instead of having the new helmsman name ready, they only bet on the interim position of Leaño, who will live the second with the team, waiting to see what happens against the Eagles and to lose, will surely be destroyed, but at the same time, everything seems to indicate that the rest of the tournament could end, because until now the board has supposedly five names in mind and one of them is not Almeyda.
Actually the president of the institution, Amaury vergara, you should be thinking even bigger, because if the next Pelaez fails, I should thank you now, because with America and Blue Cross achieved important things in a short time, while in Chivas It has not fulfilled at all, if to that we must add that for this semester there were no reinforcements, having to bet on the quarry, which is not totally guilty of what happens, since not even the most experienced have performed as they should.
The new idea of the board is to bring a young helmsman who knows how to work and project the young people of the quarry, that is, it does not matter if he is a multi-champion as he is Vucetich, but it is ideal that they also know how to capture an offensive and attractive style of play, which may not be found within the national market and now we only need to see with what surprise they come out, since many times what they mention and what they do does not have coherence.
The vicious circle continues, as the most important ones remain, Pelaez, Leaño and the players, many of the latter who have harmed their helmsmen with indiscipline on and off the field, not being at the level of demand requested, that is why a great shock must come if the next project does not fuel, since there is more talk of Guadalajara for extra-court events than for what happened on the pitch, something unfortunate.
Added to this, this evil is also absorbing the Basic Forces and lower categories, since Alberto coyote, historical of the institution, was ceased from Tapatio of the Expansion League due to poor results, while the U-20 and U-18 are also poorly placed. It is a reality that the great team that was Chivas It is far removed from its history, sometimes being a mockery for other hobbies and the media.
Finally, what of Amaury This is nothing new, since he was the one who gave the order to Vucetichas he reminds of the ways and times of his father Jorge Vergara, an expert in cutting coaches’ threads, having as victims Benjamin Galindo, Daniel Guzman, Fernando Quirarte, Ignacio Ambriz, Jose Manuel de la Torre, Hans westerhof, among others. It seems that the president’s intentions to improve the face of the club is also getting out of hand and more if various media and specialists mention that he pays more attention to his right hand Leaño what to Pelaez, being the true head in the decisions of the club.
