Alfredo Talavera is a legend of Mexican soccer, even now in his last years in goal, the goalkeeper has an exceptional performance, his arrival at Pumas, which seemed like a mistake for both parties, ended up being a blessing, because what they have delivered to each other far exceeds the expectation that was at the beginning of the signing.
The captain of the felines has an outstanding performance, perhaps the best of his career, however, not even that has allowed him to reach an agreement with Pumas to renew, because while the goalkeeper awaits a renewal for two years, those of CU They do not want to offer more than one, a situation that they could take advantage of in Chivas, where they have already placed the veteran as a potion for the summer.
in Guadalajara they will lose Raúl Gudiño and they are looking for a weighty goalkeeper within the Mx League to fill the void and they welcome the return of Talavera, who has not declined in level due to his age and fulfills what they are looking for in Chivas for the goal. Sources close to Pumas affirm that there is a factor that will determine Alfredo’s future. If Pumas wins the COCACAF Champions League and goes to the Club World Cup, Alfredo will accept a one-year extension and Verde Valle will not forget about his signing.
#Chivas #goalkeeper #Alfredo #Talavera #list
