The sports director of the Guadalajara Sports Club, Fernando Hierrocontinues to shake up the team's roster with the aim of generating profits and has recently been confirmed by the journalist Kevin Jimenez that, the Mexican forward who spent the last year on loan at Herediano in Costa Rica, Jesus Godinezwill continue his career in China.
The 26-year-old red and white youth squad would be transferred permanently in exchange for 1 million dollars plus bonuses to the Nantong Zhiyun of the Chinese championship, only details would remain for the signing to be closed.
The Rebaño Sagrado youth player was promoted to the first team in mid-2018 and since then he has been loaned to several clubs such as León, Querétaro, Necaxa and Herediano. The footballer was part of the Clausura 2027 title and the Concacaf Champions League during his time as a rojiblanco and he also had to be part of the Apertura 2020 championship with the Panzas Verdes.
Currently its market value is 325 thousand euros, but after its performance in the last year in Costa Rica, Fernando Hierro was able to get him a new team in Asia.
With Herediano The attacker played 31 games where he played more than 2,500 minutes where he was able to score 17 goals and give four assists.
