The goalkeeper of Spanish descent, Oscar Whalleywhich has been part of Lugo Sports Clubwould be the first signing of Club Deportivo Guadalajara for the Apertura 2023 tournament, according to Ruben Fernandez Doradojournalist from zero wave.
The goalkeeper born in Zaragoza, Spain, published a message on his social networks to say goodbye to the team, the members that make it up, his teammates and the fans.
“It is always difficult to say goodbye, especially because of how special Lugo has been for me, but after two seasons full of many experiences, it is time to say goodbye to a Club, a fan base and some colleagues who have made me feel at home from the first day.
Thank you very much to all of you who are part of the @cdeportivolugo, it has been a pleasure to share this unforgettable stage with you. I wish you all the best and good luck to return to the elite soon. Always #ForzaLugo”
– Oscar Whalley on Instagram.
The 29-year-old goalkeeper emerged from the basic forces of the Real Zaragoza and has various nationalities; English, by her father; Spanish, by birth and Mexican, by her mother.
Similarly, he has made appearances in different European competitions: LaLiga SmartBank (Second Division Spain), Copa del Rey, Super League in (First Division Denmark), Super League 1 (First Division Greece), to name a few.
Throughout his career he has worn nine different outfits and has seen activity in eight of them. His most outstanding step was precisely with the Lugo squad; 69 games played, in all tournaments, where he conceded 90 goals, but got 18 clean sheets.
The imminent reinforcement of the rojiblanco team would arrive as a free agent, since his contract ends on June 30. Although it is true, there was the option to renew for one more year, the player chose to leave Spain to try his luck in Mexican soccer in the Rebaño Sagrado squad.
