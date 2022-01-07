The future of Guadalajara is not promising at all, those of Marcelo Michel Leaño have been filled with casualties in the market and have only added a couple of reinforcements, Roberto Alvarado who seems to be at the level of the team and Paolo Yrizar, who came from the promotion to play with the tapatío, although, due to the lack of signings, he has been registered directly with the Chivas.
It is a fact that if Chivas manages to add one more reinforcement, this will be a miracle, since it does not have the resources to move in the market and despite this, they have given themselves the luxury of “giving away” to their loan officers who returned to the team and not it was contemplated by the board of directors and the coaching staff, a movement that shows how the herd is today.
Chivas decided to release Alanís completely free, he did not want the 6 months of contract that the player still had and they broke his contract, in this way, the defender negotiated on his own with Mazatlán FC, a similar measure they will take in Guadalajara with José Carlos van Rankin in this same market and in the not too distant future, exactly in summer, could use the same formula with ‘Chofis’ López.
#Chivas #players #discard
Leave a Reply