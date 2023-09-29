Erick Gutierrez He did not meet the expectations that were placed on him upon his arrival at Club Deportivo Guadalajara and after his unfortunate injury he has been left to play in his first tournament with the Rebaño Sagrado.
Erick Gutierrez He returned to Mexico as the bomb of the red and white team for this Apertura 2023 tournament, however, he has fallen far short of the expected expectations of an element that came from the Old Continent.
The Mexican footballer returned to Liga MX to live a new adventure with the red and white team, after his time in the Eredivisie with the PSV Eindhoven.
His signing excited the Guadalajara fans, but the outlook was not the best in the last few games, since the reality of his first tournament was not what was expected. But that is not the worst thing, but now they will not be able to count on him for a while, after confirming the severity of the injury he suffered during the match against Mazatlán.
It was at minute 73 of the match on date 11, when ‘Guti’ He had to leave the field of play. This Thursday Guadalajara revealed the medical report in which it unfortunately indicated that the footballer has a break in his left foot.
“Gutiérrez has a partial rupture of the left plantar fascia, so he will begin his recovery as soon as possible,” the Guadalajara team mentioned in a statement.
The statement issued by the Sacred Flock does not indicate how long he will be away from the courts, as this will depend on the evolution of his recovery.
But it is likely that Erick Gutierrez cannot be taken into account for approximately 6-8 weeks, that is, he could reappear until the final phase, depending on what his team achieves in the remainder of the regular phase.
The 28-year-old footballer has recorded 443 minutes played in the current Apertura 2023 tournament, which have been spread over seven games, five as a starter.
