Although the victory against the champion Pachuca did not favor him, we can affirm that Chivas offered their best performance so far this season of Liga MX.

Yes, it was a 1-1 tie with a flavor of victory, since the sacred herd showed an excellent performance and visit, against the best team of the previous season and which is characterized by its great dynamics.

The Guadalajara team played at an even pace throughout the 90 minutes, generated goal arrivals and was never less on the Tuzos field, from which few teams can afford to leave alive.

In such a way that if from now on, the sacred flock continues to play in the same way, we do not doubt that victories will soon come and it will become the leading team.

Meanwhile, the one that continues to have a very bad time is Cruz Azul, which yesterday morning suffered yet another defeat when it fell against the Red Devils of Toluca with a score of 3 goals against 1, a setback that could have been the trigger for Raúl Gutiérrez becomes the third coach dismissed this season.

The situation that the machine is going through is very desperate, since it only adds one point and for one of the so-called great teams of Mexican soccer it is not pleasant to go through such a bad streak

FAIR DISTINCTION. We fulfilled our promise to accompany the outstanding player and coach Jesús Abel ‘Bolis’ Félix López yesterday in the well-deserved tribute that the Primera Fuerza Municipal League paid him yesterday in the fields of the Sagarpa sports unit.

It was a simple, but very significant in the life of the renowned, since in such a special moment he was accompanied by his family

The board of directors of the major circuit chaired by Antonio López presented a beautiful plaque to Jesús Abel, who in his speech thanked him for the distinction he received and wished the best of success to the teams present.

After concluding the ceremony, the simultaneous celebration of the four games began and we could appreciate that the majority are made up of pure young people from the new generation.

It should be noted that the major circuit is already in its fourth day, but it took advantage of the little Sunday to revive this type of ceremonies that had not been done since the pandemic began

And finally, let me tell you that another of Bolis Félix’s friends who was accompanying him at his party was the former president of the third-party League, Gabriel Casillas.

CAN NOT. The Eldorado-Milán-Costs Rica team continues to be unable to shake off the dominance that their counterpart from UAS-Talleres Monte Alto has over them in the Ultra Plus municipal tournament.

The university students, who have beaten the licheros in the last two finals, beat them again the previous Saturday in a hard-fought 1-0 duel.

The only unfortunate thing here was the hard blow to the eye that Raúl Ocaranza received when he collided with Jesús Angulo in a play inside his area.

Ocaranza had to leave the field and we wish him a speedy relief.