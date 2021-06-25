The possible return of Marco Fabian the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara is one of the issues that until a few days ago raised many expectations again, since, given the lack of reinforcements that the team has had, within the Flock they considered having the player who or entered the plans of Ricardo Ferretti and the Braves de Juárez.
It was the same footballer who would have offered to return to Chivas sacrificing up to 70% of the salary he received in the Bravos de Juárez, which is why different media affirmed that the board of directors and coaching staff would have opened the doors to the player, since his salary would not be an impediment to playing within Chivas.
But the truth is that the reality is different, Marco Fabián is not in the plans of the board of directors or of the technical body of Chivas. The one who has been offering the player is his representative, but Chivas has not approached the player nor is it part of the team’s wishes to be able to add new faces for the Apertura 2021 tournament.
Fabián will have to look for another team and could point to the MLS of the United States, since it seems his arrival in Chivas, no matter how much his representative and he want it, will not come true.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Barovero, Bareiro, Macías, Vigón and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Romo, Mellado, Ibarra, Fabián and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Medina, Escoboza, Rodríguez, ‘Dedos’ and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Stove football: 5 Liga MX teams that need to sign Orbelín Pineda
If I didn’t leave for Europe. These would be the five teams that need Orbelín Pineda the most at this time
Leave a Reply