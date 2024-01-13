It seems more than imminent that, Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez will return to the Guadalajara Sports Club, after almost 13 years after leaving the institution, the prodigal son will reinforce the Guadalajara offensive and the institution obtained a special permit to release the number 14 that he wore Ricardo Marin so that the 'Chicharito'can wear his emblematic number, for his part, Marin will wear number 19.
According to the portal HalftimeChivas requested permission from Liga MX since by regulation no element can change digits in the same football year, which would be the case of Marinyou can only change the number in the Apertura, which is the tournament that opens the football year.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The hiring of the red and white youth squad is very close to reaching completion, but it could take at least one more week to close. Among the things to be finalized is the duration of the contract, since the Sacred Flock is looking for one year with an option for the second and Javier Hernandez try for four tournaments. The talks continue and the official announcement that the chivabrothers are waiting for will soon arrive.
The forward is in his final stage of recovery from a knee ligament injury and from February he could begin to be considered to return to the field.
#Chivas #clues #number #Chicharito #Hernández #return
Leave a Reply