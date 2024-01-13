THE CHIVABROTHERS CAN BE EXCITED ABOUT THE ARRIVAL OF CHICHARITO! 🤩🤞

The '14' is free for Javier Hernández! Ricardo Marín wore that number last tournament, but for Clausura 2024 he appears registered with number 19 😲#LigaMXenFSMX pic.twitter.com/htdi9jYetx

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) January 12, 2024