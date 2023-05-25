Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Chivas de Guadalajara arrived today in Nuevo León, Monterrey to visit the UANL Tigres in the first leg of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Grand Final. Their coach, Veljko Paunovic, as well as Fernando Beltrán and Antonio Briseño appeared at the media day as representatives of the club.

Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.

