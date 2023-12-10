Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez He is a free agent and is looking for a new club to continue his career, after having ended his contractual relationship with Los Angeles Galaxy after three seasons in the United States.
At 35 years old, the Club Deportivo Guadalajara youth player could return to the team of his loves once the journalist's information has been revealed. Fernando Esquivel and the portal 365Scores Mexicoabout the first formal approach of the rojiblanco team with the Aztec striker.
The Sacred Flock wants to reinforce its offensive for the Clausura 2024 tournament and it seems that they will finally make the decision to try to repatriate their prodigal son after almost 14 years away from the institution and after a long time that the red and white fans asked for his return.
He 'Chicharito'He left Guadalajara in 2010 to go to Manchester United where he was part of four seasons and scored 59 goals; He later played for Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West HamSeville and LA Galaxy. As if that were not enough, he became the all-time top scorer for the Mexican team with 52 goals.
One of his biggest current drawbacks is his recent knee injury that has kept him out of official activity since last May and to date he continues training on his own to be as physically fit as possible.
