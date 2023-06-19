The Club Deportivo Guadalajara wants to take over the services of the attacker of the Mexican U-23 team, Luca Martinez Dupuyyouth squad from Rosario Central de Argentina, as reported by sources from ESPNHowever, the first offer they made was rejected by the Argentine team, so they expect a better offer for their youth.
What keeps the negotiation stuck is that Rosario Central did not accept the offer since it considered it “low”, so the Sacred Flock already knows that its offer was not accepted and the Argentine team expects an economic improvement to access and thus The team of Veljko Paunovic You can have your third reinforcement for Opening 2023.
For his part, according to ESPN The player is in a position to reach Guadalajara, considering that he reaches one of the most important teams in the country and that his continuity in the Mexican team will be part of his process if he reaches Verde Valle.
Luca Martinez Dupuy He was trained in Argentina and at the age of 22 he already has almost 50 matches in the First Division, and his parents are Argentine, however, he was born in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, since his father nahuel martinez I played in the royal st louisso it enters the statutes that Chivas marks to be able to play with them.
The attacker has a contract until December 2024, which was renewed a year ago, which is why the Argentine club is asking for a better amount to release the attacker.
