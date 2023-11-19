Chivas de Guadalajara He has not yet finished his participation in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MXbut its board is already planning its next semester. For weeks there have been rumors about the possible departures of Alexis Vega and Cristian Calderón, who were suspended for indiscipline, although it seems that the first loss of the red and white team would be another.
According to the portal Passion Herd, the first element discarded by the board of Fernando Hierro and coach Veljko Paunovic is Hiram Mier. The veteran defender has not had many minutes since the arrival of the Serbian strategist.
The 34-year-old defender only played five minutes in the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament of Liga MX. In Clausura 2023, Mier played just 123 minutes over five games.
The former Monterrey and Gallos Blancos de Querétaro player has been completely relegated by Paunovic and would be Guadalajara’s first loss for the next tournament.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, Hiram Mier’s approximate market value is 540 thousand dollars, a figure accessible to any Liga MX team that wants to add the former Mexican National Team player to its ranks.
Chivas de Guadalajara currently has Gilberto Sepúlveda, Jesús Orozco Chiquete, Raúl Martínez and Antonio Briseño to cover this position. According to some reports, the board is interested in adding Paul Bellón.
