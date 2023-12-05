Another semester of failure has been consummated within Chivas. Times of change are approaching within Verde Valle, as it is clear that the team requires quality reinforcements for 2024, especially taking into account that they will play alongside the Liga MX and the CONCACAF Champions League, however, before Before starting to close signings, Fernando Hierro’s board will have to clean up the squad and dispose of the discards, a movement that began yesterday, twelve hours after Sunday’s failure with the departure of two veterans. According to Fernando Esquivel,
Hiram Mier and Jesús Sánchez will be the first two casualties of Chivas.
More news on the transfer market
The Hiram Mier and Jesús Sánchez exits are one hundred percent closed. Both the center back and the winger, both 34 years old, leave the team as free agents after ending their contract at the end of this year and being notified by Verde Valle management that they would not be renewed for any reason. Both defenders said goodbye this Monday to both their teammates and team workers and will seek accommodation within the winter market either inside or outside of Mexico.
The club is approaching 7 years without being able to lift the title within the Liga MX and although the previous cycle they were nowhere close to achieving it thanks to Paunovic, this fall in the final against Tigres has made the Guadalajara team This tournament was a shadow, with unremarkable football and, furthermore, with quite serious disciplinary failures.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Chivas #casualties #confirmed #Clausura #Tournament