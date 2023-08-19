Things at Chivas are on a strange path. They had a very good last semester, but the resounding failure in the Leagues Cup makes them uncomfortable. Therefore, despite the fact that Opening 2023 has already begun and activity has resumed, some movements could still occur in the ranks of the Flock, including a departure from a great experienced.
According to a report by Soy Futbol, Chivas de Guadalajara has offered right winger Isaac Brizuela to three Liga MX clubs: Club América, Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL.
Brizuela, 32, has been with Chivas since 2015. He is an experienced player who has won two Liga MX titles and one Copa MX with the club. However, he has not been a regular starter in recent years and the club is looking to give younger players more minutes.
América is one of the teams that has shown the most interest in Brizuela. The club is looking for a replacement for Diego Valdés, who has an uncertain future with the Águilas. Cruz Azul is also interested in Brizuela, since they are looking for a generator of attacks and dangerous plays. Tigres UANL is also interested in the ‘Bunny’, since they are looking for more depth in their squad.
Brizuela is likely to leave Chivas this summer. The club is looking to give younger players more minutes and the veteran is no longer a regular starter. The three clubs that have shown interest in him are all important clubs that can offer him minutes and titles.
