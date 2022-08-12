The rojiblanco team continued to make history after having won a double of titles at the national level when they won the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil and later the Champion of Champions against Rayadas de Monterrey. Now, they lived from a historic match against Inter Milan after becoming the first team in the Liga MX Femenil to face a team from the Italian league.
The meeting, which took place at the Brownsville Sports Park in Texas, meant the first game for the Sacred Flock outside of Mexico and the third team in the league to play outside the country, with Rayadas and Tigres being the first teams to have achieved it after travel to the United States to play games against the Houston Dash.
Thus, with emotions running high, added to a meteoric start in the Liga MX Femenil where, after 6 games they have not lost a single match, Chivas was preparing to face the Milan team in the United States in what would be an invitation for all Guadalajara fans in the United States to support the team.
Chivas and Inter gave us a vibrant game, with many arrivals and many emotions and above all with two shouts of goal, because first, the rojiblanco team would go ahead on the scoreboard after Rubí Soto capitalized on a center by Joseline Montoya so that the Flock opened the scoring.
However, some time later, Inter would tie the tables with a great goal and the game would end 1-1 in regular time and later, define themselves from the eleven steps, where, unfortunately for the Alfaro Duck team, they were overcome by the Italian after Inter emerged victorious 3-2.
Thus, Chivas loses to Inter but gives away a very good face of Mexican soccer at the international level, hoping that this will be the first of many more meetings between Mexican teams and foreign teams.
