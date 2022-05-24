The Chivas Femenil team lifted its second league title this May 23, 2022 against its people at the Akron Stadium after experiencing a delirious final against the Tuzas de Pachuca who never lowered their arms.
In a rematch of what was the first final of the Liga MX Femenil, Chivas and Pachuca faced each other for the second time in search of a new title for Chivas or the first for Hidalguenses.
It should be noted that in the first leg, the Chivas team visited the Hidalgo Stadium and took an important advantage to close more calmly at the Akron Stadium, because in the Hurricane, they beat the locals by a score of 4-2. Licha Cervantes, Carolina Jaramillo, Gabriela Valenzuela and an own goal by Mónica Ocampo were decisive for Guadalajara to take the advantage heading into the second leg.
Already in Akron, the situation changed a lot, because Chivas could not take advantage on the scoreboard and even lost the game 1-0 with a goal by Lizbeth Ángeles that brought Las Tuzas closer to the global score, since they only needed one goal more to tie and thus, force the extension in the Akron.
The crowning moment of the final, which practically defined the title, came seven minutes after Angeles’ goal, as Las Gophers were presented with a tie on the overall score on a silver platter when a maximum penalty was sanctioned, which Charlyn Corral prepared to collect. . However, the goalkeeper, Blanca Félix, dressed as a hero and saved Corral’s shot, thus denying Pachuca the possibility of equalizing.
The whistle blew for the last time at Akron and Chivas was proclaimed champion of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament, winning two league titles, beating América, tying Rayadas and getting closer to Tigres Femenil who have four.
