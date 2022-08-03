The Guadalajara team continues and continues to add victories in this Apertura 2022 tournament and in this double date week, things were not different for the Sacred Flock that managed to take three more points at the Hidalgo Stadium in what was another edition of the last final of the Clausura 2022 tournament.
The hidalguenses received Chivas after a somewhat complicated start to the tournament, because although they had just won their last match convincingly against León by a score of 3-0, Pachuca had already left points against Toluca and Santos consecutively . And on the other hand, Chiverío came to this match undefeated, as Chivas has experienced a sensational start to the tournament where they have prevailed over each and every one of the five teams they have faced.
The rojiblancas arrived after having beaten Querétaro 2-0 and now, it was their turn to visit the Hidalgo Stadium to continue their good run and boy did they succeed, because although there weren’t many goals in this match, it is only necessary to score one more than the rival to win and Chivas did exactly that. Pachuca could not be present on the scoreboard after a good defensive work by the rojiblancas and on the other hand, Chivas was able to capitalize on a corner charge that Damaris Godínez converted into the Flock’s first and only goal at Hidalgo.
With that, it was more than enough for Chivas to reach 15 points and once again win the game against Tuzas in what is already becoming an attractive duel due to the history that these two teams have with the pair of finals played and won by the Guadalajara.
As the undefeated leader of the general table, Chivas is already preparing to receive Toluca at the Akron Stadium in what will be matchday 6 of the 2022 Apertura and where they will seek to be respected against one of the teams that is looking quite good in this start of tournament.
