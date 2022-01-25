After a promising start, the Chivas They have returned to negative inertia. The team led by Marcelo Michel Leano started the season and the year winning 3-0 Mazatlanbut then lost to Pachuca (2-1) and barely rescued a point against Queretaro at home (1-1)reviving criticism not only of the players, coaching staff and board of directors, but also of Amaury Vergara, team owner. To the already intense and numerous criticisms has been added the confirmation of Amaury In a television program.
Through its social networks, the successful program ‘Shark Tank Mexico’ confirmed that Amaury Vergara will be one of the ‘sharks’ for the next season. The reality show focuses on businesses and startups seeking investment from successful entrepreneurs from Mexico Y Latin America. Jorge Vergara He appeared on said program during the first two seasons, and now it will be his son who seeks to help projects of Mexican entrepreneurs.
The poor results, coupled with the lack of reinforcements due to economic crises, have led the rojiblanca fans to flood social networks with criticism of the owner of their team, whom they accuse of preferring to invest in the program rather than in the goats, in addition to fervently asking him to sell the equipment.
