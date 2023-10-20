Chivas is leaving more doubts than certainties on the field. After what the club did in the previous tournament, where they surprised everyone because nothing was expected of them, today the Verde Valle team seems to have returned to its reality, and between sporting problems and problems off the playing fields , those from Guadalajara are struggling to get a direct pass to the league and of course, they are not even close to being candidates for the title.
This fact has led to a large part of the fans showing their annoyance and even fed up with different figures of the club, from managers, to the massive booing received by Paunovic last weekend and naturally, a large group of players who did not They are not at all happy with Guadalajara’s partiality. One of them is Miguel Jiménez, the ‘wacho’, a goalkeeper who this semester is making mistakes all the time and has the fans fed up with his failures.
Miguel’s name has become a trend in recent hours on social networks after the blow that América gave to Chivas in the friendly at the Rose Bowl in California. The fans see the ‘wacho’ as one of the great causes of the club’s sporting decline and not only demand that he return to the substitute position, but they also demand his immediate departure from Guadalajara, as they consider that a goalkeeper of his lineage cannot be the star of the sacred flock. For the peace of mind of the fans, although there is no certainty about Jiménez’s departure, the club is thinking about signing another goalkeeper.
