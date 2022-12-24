The start of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament is just around the corner. The Chivas de Guadalajara fans are starting to get excited after the arrival of Fernando Hierro and Veljko Paunovic. This new project seeks to turn around a series of failures in recent years. The results of the last few are more than unfortunate, but the team’s performance during the preseason makes the followers of the Sacred Flock have reason to dream.
These are five things that the Chivas de Guadalajara fans will ask Santa Claus for this Christmas:
For years, the Chivas youth academy has been one of the most prolific in Mexican soccer. However, in recent times the Flock has stopped producing and employing young players. In this new cycle, the basic forces will be a priority. Elements like Luis Puente, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet and Zahid Muñoz raise their hands to become new rojiblancas figures.
The Chivas de Guadalajara women’s team has two Liga MX titles (Apertura 2017 and Clausura 2022) and a runner-up (Guardianes 2021). The Sacred Flock has competed at a high level in this category and the fans will want it to continue like this.
Chivas de Guadalajara has changed several things in its structure to return to the place it deserves. In 2023, the rojiblanco team aims to change the recent dynamics and aspire to the top of the table.
Rome was not built in a day. Chivas won’t either. It is important that the rojiblanca board give continuity to this project in order to reap its fruits in the medium and long term. Patience will be key at this stage.
Until now, the Flock has not officially announced any reinforcements. However, Víctor Guzmán, from Pachuca, and Víctor Guzmán, from Xolos de Tijuana, would be close to the club. These two additions would be great signings for Chivas.
