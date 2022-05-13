Yesterday the team of the Chivas fell in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Atlas Foxes in one more edition of the Clásico Tapatío. In a tight, rough and mostly physical game, the red and blacks prevailed with a score of 2-1.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
From the first 20 seconds of the initial whistle, the rojiblanco team went to the front with striker Roberto Alvarado left alone against Camilo Vargas, however, he shot with his left foot and sent the ball to one side. From that moment the game became played in the middle sector of the field.
At minute 27′ the goal fell from Jeremy Marquez who shot at the angle of ‘Guacho’ after a weak mark by Hiram Mier, at 43′ the midfielder reappeared, now taking advantage of a ball by Quiñones to make it 2-0.
Minutes later, goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez saved one of the most important of the game, when Julio Furch went hand in hand against the Mexican goalkeeper, who won by making a good save. Immediately, the discount goal fell by the ‘Chicote’ Calderonwith a powerful half-turn low shot.
This is how the match ended in a game where there was everything, from good goals, important actions and controversies. Now everything will be defined next Sunday on the field of the emblematic Jalisco Stadium, at 6:00 p.m.
El Rebaño needs to start with all the meat on the grill and avoid trusting as in this game, since they have life, but a goal by the athletes could put them on the ropes.
#Chivas #fall #home #Clásico #Tapatío #evil #Jeremy #Márquez
Leave a Reply