The semester has ended for Chivas and the board is putting together the squad for Clausura 2024, however they have not made as much progress as they wanted. At the moment, he does not have a single concrete reinforcement, beyond the fact that they have knocked on many doors within Mexico and one of them that of Puebla for the revelation forward Guillermo Martínez who, with the passing of the days, has become an increasingly important signing. more distant.
David Medrano reports that Chivas' first offer was rejected by Puebla and the problem is not that Guadalajara presented one more offer, the complication is that competition within the market increased. The source affirms that several Liga MX clubs are ready to bid for the '9', starting with the two Grupo Pachuca teams, that is, Tuzos and León, being among the most interested. With less interest, since they have other market priorities, are Toluca, Pumas and Cruz Azul; That is to say, today the flock has 5 teams with which to fight for 'memote'.
And in the casualties chapter, they have not managed to make progress either. 10 days after being eliminated, the club has only one exit, known for months in the form of Hiram Mier, who was deleted by Puanovic since he arrived on the team.
Every time a semester ends with Chivas' failure, within the club there is talk of cleaning up the squad and renewing it. However, this usually remains intentional, since the Verde Valle team does not usually realize its reality, or the finances are not the best, at least not at the level of the most powerful portfolios in the country, or the local market is in trouble. inflated excess in prices, which does not allow them to sign the desired players.
