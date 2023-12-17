🚨🐴 CONFIRMED. x @365scoresMX Ronaldo Cisneros and Lalo Torres will be NEW PLAYERS for FC JUÁREZ.

🟢 Total agreement between Directives for the transfer for 1 year with a charge of 1MDD (the sum of both)

In addition, they will have the option to purchase and review it after 6 months.

🔴…

