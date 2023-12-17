Club Deportivo Guadalajara has begun to make its first moves ahead of the Clausura 2024 tournament, first announcing the withdrawals of Hiram Mier and Jesus Sanchezlater the least expected loss was the departure of the Serbian technical director Veljko Paunovic.
In this way, there are already three casualties in the Sacred Flock so far and it is expected that there will be a couple more in the next few hours according to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivel which has confirmed that Eduardo Torres and Ronaldo Cisneros They will arrive at FC Juárez.
The midfielder Lalo Torres and the forward Ronaldo Cisneros They are no longer part of the red and white team's plans, so it has been confirmed that both boards agreed to a one-year loan for both players with a position of 1 MDDThey also include a purchase option.
Both red and white youth players will arrive at the border next week, Eduardo Torres He is a defensive midfielder and/or center midfielder. While, Ronaldo Cisneros He is a center forward, but can also play as a left winger
The players would have been discarded for Fernando Hierrowho seeks to reinforce their positions with new elements, especially in the attack, which has been the most highlighted by the fans in recent years because they do not have a reliable goal man.
