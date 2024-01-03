The transfer market in the Liga MX is on fire, but at the moment things are not going well for Chivas. To have acquisition potential, in Guadalajara they depend a lot on the output of their discards and accommodating them is not being easy at all, a clear example of this is Alexis Vega. This being the case, the club must press whatever is necessary to end the relationship with the pieces that no longer count for Fernando Gago, such is the case of Ángel Zaldívar, who will no longer be a footballer in the flock after years of relationship.
Fernando Esquivel confirms that Chivas and Juárez have closed the sale of the Mexican forward one hundred percent. The team from the northern border of the country will pay one million dollars for the '9' who is offered a two-year contract plus an additional third that will depend directly on the performance that the Mexican shows on the field.
With Ángel gone, Hierro still has four more discards to urgently accommodate on the market: Vega, Ormeño, Torres and Miguel Jiménez, although it will not be an easy task.
Chivas is being one of the teams that is having the least shine in the market. All the movements are going contrary to what the board expected, even since the departure of Paunovic, which was not in the plans of either Hierro or Vergara. To date, Verde Valle has only been able to provide reinforcement in the figure of José Castillo and it gives the impression that with the players they have on the squad today, the herd does not aspire to much.
