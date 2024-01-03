🚨🐐 CONFIRMED x @365scoresMX . Ángel Zaldívar will be a NEW PLAYER for FC Juárez.

🟢 It will arrive from CD Guadalajara in Definitive Transfer in exchange for 1MDD total.

🟢 In the absence of medical examinations, Zaldívar will sign a 2-year guarantee contract with the option to extend… pic.twitter.com/9zKrgTXEos

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 3, 2024