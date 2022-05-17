On May 16, 2022, two authentic memorable keys were experienced in what corresponded to the second leg semifinals of the Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga BBVA MX Femenil. Chivas and Tigres would face each other for the first ticket while Tuzas and Rayadas would fight for the second and last ticket to the Grand Final of the tournament.
The first of the two keys would be opened by Chivas and Tigres at the Akron Stadium, the only two undefeated teams during the regular phase. However, Chivas had lost 2-0 in the first leg in their visit to the University Stadium, so Tigres had the advantage on the aggregate score to close the second leg.
However, they did not count on the fact that the Guadalajara team would go out and leave everything on the field. And in a game where once again the shortcomings of the feline team on the bench were exposed, Roberto Medina did not know how to handle the tie and gave many opportunities to the rojiblanco team who knew there was no tomorrow for them and in this way, they gave us a performance wonderful where they managed to catapult their return to the final of the Liga MX Femenil before their people.
Ironically, the two goals with which Chivas went ahead on the scoreboard and allowed them to tie the overall score were not the work of Licha Cervantes, who is a two-time scoring champion, but, on the contrary, the two goals were the work of Karol Bernal and Kinberly Guzmán, two defenders, which confirms that Chivas has a goal even on the defensive line.
Tigres, who faced this match without Lizbeth Ovalle and Mia Fishel due to injury, is left without aspirations for the title after many consecutive tournaments where the felines were present in the final. Without a doubt, a result that will set off several alarms in San Nicolás, since the team had been reinforced with great players to continue being a contender for the title.
The final will be played by Chivas again, being their third participation after being present and winning the 2017 Apertura against Pachuca, who will once again be their rival, and then fall in the 2020 Guardians against Tigres Femenil.
