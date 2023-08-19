Chivas de Guadalajara need a striker. The Sacred Flock has improved a lot during Veljko Paunovic’s tenure, but it is clear that to contend for the title, he needs a category nine who can finish the plays. During the summer, the board surveyed Alan Pulido, but the attacker opted for Sporting Kansas City’s proposal and renewed his contract with them.
The ideal player for Chivas it would be the return of Javier Hernández. ‘Chicharito’ is one of the last idols of the rojiblanca fans and in terms of football he has a lot to contribute to a team full of youngsters. This operation seemed impossible until recently, but it seems that Guadalajara will try, once again, to return the prodigal son.
‘Chicharito’ could be the piece that Chivas de Guadalajara needs to be one of the favorites for the title. This is how the starting eleven of the Flock would look like with the incorporation of Hernández.
Despite the arrival of Óscar Whalley and the competition with Raúl ‘Tala’ Rangel, ‘Wacho’ Jiménez continues to be the starter for Veljko Paunovic. The Mexican goalkeeper is finally establishing himself as a starter.
Mozo has become one of the best right-backs in the MX League and is looking for a call-up for the Mexican National Team. If he continues at this level, there will be little reason not to call him.
‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda is rediscovering his best version after drastically lowering his level. The central defender has formed a good duo with Orozco Chiquete.
The rojiblanco youth continues to surprise with his performances. The 21-year-old element plays as if he were a player with a lot of experience and background in Liga MX. He also delivers when playing as a left back.
Calderón has not lived up to expectations. The left-back has shown some flashes during his time at Chivas, but he hasn’t ended up being as consistent as expected.
Beltrán was a player underestimated and relegated to a secondary role by previous coaches. Veljko Paunovic has given confidence to ‘Nene’ and he has responded with great performances.
Much is expected of this contract. Gutiérrez has not had a good start in his stage as a Chivas de Guadalajara player, but he is expected to improve as the games go by.
‘Pocho’ Guzmán is the brain and heart of this new version of Chivas de Guadalajara. The midfielder has given the squad a lot of determination.
The ‘Louse’ is probably the most talented player that Chivas has. He needs to be more consistent, but there’s no doubt about his ability to generate dangerous plays.
Faced with the surprising appearance of Yael Padilla, Alexis Vega has to redouble his efforts to continue being the head of Chivas. Vega has been on duty in recent tournaments; much more is expected of him.
Javier Hernández missed the remainder of the MLS season due to a serious injury. Chicharito’s contract expires in December this year and there is a possibility that the LA Galaxy will not renew him. In this scenario, Chivas de Guadalajara could incorporate him into their ranks as a free agent.
