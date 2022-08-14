Chivas tied 1-1 in the Classic Tapatio before the Atlas Foxes. In a game that in the first half was one of refereeing controversies, in the complementary part the emotions did not wait, leaving the public on the edge of their seats.
In the first half, at minute 10 ‘the red and blacks were left with one less man, since the ‘Hueso’ Reyes kicked Isaac Brizuela in the face and the whistler leaned on the VAR to send him to the showers.
However, 25 minutes later, the balance would be even, since the defender Miguel ‘Pocho’ Ponce was late for an action, so the video assistance was also a factor in showing him the red card and leaving the game with ten men for each one .
Already in the complementary part, the Colombian appeared Julian Quinoneswho took advantage of a good serve and errors from the defensive back to open the scoring at Akron.
In the last 20 minutes of the match, Atlas fell back and this cost them dearly. Chivas He went to the front and with attacks from Santiago Ormeño, Fernando Beltrán and Alexis Vega, began to ‘stone’ the door of Camilo Vargas, who worked hard to get several balls out of his goal.
So much was the pitcher into the water until at 82′ it ended up breaking, with a great goal by Carlos ‘Charal’ Cisneroswho hit the ball with the inside to place the shot and finally beat the Colombian goalkeeper, blowing up the rojiblanco stadium.
In the last minute of the game, the Peruvian Santiago Ormeño had the win, although his pumped shot ended up falling just inches from the crossbar, drowning the goal throughout the venue. That was how the whistler Marco Antonio Ortíz blew his whistle, putting an end to the Clásico Tapatío, which ended with a 1-1 draw, although Chivas is still unable to win in the contest.
It should be noted that with the goal scored by Carlos Cisneros, the Chivas del Guadalajara broke the negative streak without goals in the Akron Stadium. They had to pass 450 minutes so that the Chivista public would once again sing a note in the Guadalajara building, which had not happened since May 8, when they beat the Pumas 4-1.
