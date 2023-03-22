Three days have passed since América beat Chivas 4-2 in the Clásico Nacional, and the rojiblanco team is still unable to recover from the embarrassing moment they experienced at home.
And it is that the rojiblancos found themselves surpassed in all aspects within the field of play, so much so that América could have achieved a couple of clearer goals.
Now, and according to information from TUDNthe group from Guadalajara by the hand of Fernando Hierro, They will seek the Disciplinary Commission of Liga MX to punish the American team.
And it is that they did not think of the celebration of the Mexican striker henry martin in the fourth goal, because he emulated the celebration of former soccer player Cuauhtémoc Blanco, alluding to a dog that urinates on the Chivas goal.
It should be noted that the national team first said that he was not sorry for the celebration, since it was a request from the American fans and his teammates, however, the next day he retracted, and through his social networks he issued an apology, detailing what was the emotion of the moment.
with this goal, henry martin He continues to lead the scoring lead in the Clausura 2023 with 11 goals, while the second place goes to the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori with 8 goals.
