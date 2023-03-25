Within Guadalajara there is not much confidence in Miguel Jiménez, better known as the ‘Wacho’, to defend the club’s goal. The goalkeeper has had good moments within the team, it is something that cannot be denied, however, it is also common for him to make mistakes that in one way or another are very costly for Chivas, failures that usually cost points along the way.
The reality is that inside the club they know that for years they had goalkeepers with a great name and hierarchy, perhaps Rodolfo Cota being their last great reference in goal. Now they have been there for several years, having second-line goalkeepers who do not make a difference and whose presence does not provide the necessary security for the club. That is why, within Verde Valle they understand that it is a priority to reinforce the goal and they want to do it with a man from the Mexican team.
According to information from Halftime, Carlos Acevedo is not only a Chivas priority, but an obsession. The Verde Valle team knows that they will do everything possible to take the Mexican and will sit at the table with Grupo Orlegi to negotiate his purchase. For their part, people from the Guadalajara team would have already had the first approaches with the goalkeeper and his entourage, to make it clear that they would be delighted to add him to the squad as of June and that he is today the club’s priority signing, above of any, defender, midfielder or even any man in attack.
