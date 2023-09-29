He Guadalajara is in a tremendous crisis, since it has five games without knowing victory in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. Despite the good start they had, they have not won again since Date 5 and to make matters worse, of those five matches four have been defeats, that is, one point out of a possible 15, which has caused great discomfort among the fans.
Just this Tuesday, the Sacred Flock advanced its Matchday 11 match against the Mazatlan in it Akron Stadium and despite being a weak rival, the visitors easily won 1-3, with the goal coming from Roberto Alvarado until the added time. After this, it is mentioned that the president of the team, Amaury Vergarawent down to the locker room to give the footballers a tremendous scolding for the poor level shown.
In any case, the rojiblancos must quickly focus on their next commitment on the calendar. The next objective is Tolucathis Sunday, October 1 at the Nemesio Diez Stadiumwithout knowing what modifications the Serbian technician could make Veljko Paunovcalthough from the outset this time he will not be able to count on one of his usual players in the starting eleven.
Erick Gutierrez is the element you will lose Chivas for this duel, which may be good news for the fans, who have been crying out for him not to appear at the start due to his low level. Guti suffered a partial rupture of his left plantar fascia against the Cañoneros and his return to the field will be subject to evolution. Although the medical report explained that the midfielder will be out indefinitely, various reports indicate that he would miss the next two games, that is, against Toluca and the Classic Tapatio in view of Atlas.
And although The Guti He is the only one injured on the team, it would not be surprising if Cristian Calderon goes to the bench after recriminating and facing the fans in the duel against Mazatlan. When The Louse Alvarado he scored the goal of honor, The Chicote He turned to the fans and told them to shut up, something that bothered Amaury Vergara. The full-back would be financially sanctioned, but he will not be renewed either, remembering that in December he ends his relationship with the club.
Regarding the issue of those sanctioned, Chivas It doesn’t have any, besides no one is at risk of missing the Classic Tapatio due to accumulation of cards, since Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Louse Alvarado and Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzmán there are barely three, while Gilberto ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, Daniel Rios and Chicote Calderon have two.
Finally, in the absence of Erick Gutierrez, Alan Torres He could return to the call, after having been deleted in the last calls. In addition, Ruben Gonzalez could return to the starting eleven having been a substitute against Mazatlecos and Pachuca.
