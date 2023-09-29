Chivas their worst streak, booed!! 5th defeat in a row. Lose 3-1 against Mazatlán!!! Paunovic apologizes, but they just need to party!! #chivas #sportsodise#Mazatlan @Chivas pic.twitter.com/7Az98uCURt — Sports Odyssey (@OdiseaD) September 27, 2023

In any case, the rojiblancos must quickly focus on their next commitment on the calendar. The next objective is Tolucathis Sunday, October 1 at the Nemesio Diez Stadiumwithout knowing what modifications the Serbian technician could make Veljko Paunovcalthough from the outset this time he will not be able to count on one of his usual players in the starting eleven.

Chivas reported that Érick Gutiérrez presents a partial rupture of the left plantar fascia. He can already be seen on crutches on social networks… PROMPT RECOVERY, GUTI! 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/FmDhR5v97c — Rebaño Pasión (@RebanoPasion) September 29, 2023

And although The Guti He is the only one injured on the team, it would not be surprising if Cristian Calderon goes to the bench after recriminating and facing the fans in the duel against Mazatlan. When The Louse Alvarado he scored the goal of honor, The Chicote He turned to the fans and told them to shut up, something that bothered Amaury Vergara. The full-back would be financially sanctioned, but he will not be renewed either, remembering that in December he ends his relationship with the club.

GOODBYE CHICOTE! 🚨❌ 🔴The decision would have been made after yesterday’s gesture towards the fans (to silence them).

🔴It was Amaury Vergara himself who gave the order NOT to renew Calderón; His contract ends in December ❌.

🔴In addition, there will be an internal fine. EXCL: @fer_esquivel22 pic.twitter.com/xpgVAFjxyr — diego (@diegoserbriz) September 28, 2023

Finally, in the absence of Erick Gutierrez, Alan Torres He could return to the call, after having been deleted in the last calls. In addition, Ruben Gonzalez could return to the starting eleven having been a substitute against Mazatlecos and Pachuca.