This Sunday we play in Monterrey 👊 🇲🇨 Let's go for the win, Rojiblancos! 🇲🇨 #DaleRebaño 🐐 pic.twitter.com/NMCKXoxoEk — CHIVAS (@Chivas) January 17, 2024

The first of them is Carlos Cisneros, who is still in rehabilitation. Together with Charal he will also remain out of action Isaac Brizuela, who was injured last week, but already showed great improvement when seeing him walking in Verde Valle, but there will still be a few weeks before he can be at his best. Added to this, the forward Ricardo Marin He would not make the trip, as he is also still recovering, although it is expected that he will be the first to be able to rejoin the championship.

FROM CELAYA TO THE @LigaBBVAMX 🔝😎 Ricardo Marín went from shining with the @TorosCelayaCDbeing their scorer, to an offensive shock from the @Chivas ⚽️ With the Bulls he recorded more than 30 scores 📊 pic.twitter.com/vffJ11aoTG — Liga BBVA Expansión MX (@LigaMXExpansion) January 17, 2024

Now, who could add his first minutes in Clausura 2024 would be Cade Cowellnew reinforcement, coming from San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS. On the other hand, it is likely that Pintita again does not require the services of some elements that he deleted from the call before Santos Laguna by technical decision, as they were Miguel Jimenez, Daniel Rios and Ronaldo Cisneros.