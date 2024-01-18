The debut of Chivas in the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXit was a 1-1 draw against Santos Laguna in it Akron Stadiumthanks to Erick Gutierrez appeared at the last minute to close the scoreboard, after the Colombian Harold Preciado will overtake the visitors. Guadalajara's next test will be against the Mexican soccer runner-up, Tigersin it University Stadiumnext Sunday, January 21.
The good news for the Argentine coach Fernando Gago was that he did not suffer casualties due to suspension in the clash against the Warriors, since no one saw the red card, while they received the yellow card Guti, Jesus Sanchez and Chiquete OrozcoHowever, there are still injuries who will not be able to appear.
The first of them is Carlos Cisneros, who is still in rehabilitation. Together with Charal he will also remain out of action Isaac Brizuela, who was injured last week, but already showed great improvement when seeing him walking in Verde Valle, but there will still be a few weeks before he can be at his best. Added to this, the forward Ricardo Marin He would not make the trip, as he is also still recovering, although it is expected that he will be the first to be able to rejoin the championship.
The three casualties are finally added Alexis Vegawho will finally leave the fold by reaching an agreement with the Tolucasince it was no longer part of the red and white team's plans after the indiscipline committed last semester.
Now, who could add his first minutes in Clausura 2024 would be Cade Cowellnew reinforcement, coming from San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS. On the other hand, it is likely that Pintita again does not require the services of some elements that he deleted from the call before Santos Laguna by technical decision, as they were Miguel Jimenez, Daniel Rios and Ronaldo Cisneros.
