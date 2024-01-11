🇫🇷 Our debut in the League is approaching! 🇫🇷 🙌 Get your 🎟️ and join us in the first home duels 👉 https://t.co/OmoCpzsbuz pic.twitter.com/6GsLh4hLsq — CHIVAS (@Chivas) January 9, 2024

On the other hand, unfortunately Isaac Brizuela He was injured this Monday in team training, which would mean his absence for the first round. It was speculated that El Conejito would have a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which would cause him to miss all or a large part of the championship, however, the medical report showed the following: “Brizuela has tendinopathy of the common hamstring tendon and has already started rehabilitation work. The prognosis is subject to evolution.”. In fact, the rumored injury was the one that sidelined Carlos Cisneros and José Juan Macías to miss A2023, even El Charal will still not be able to participate because he is still recovering, while JJ could already reappear.

🚨🐐 BREAKING. Isaac Brizuela injured. First reports would indicate an ACL tear, however, we are trying to rule out a partial or total tear. Tests will still be carried out to rule out severity. Let's wait for the official medical report from CD Guadalajara. pic.twitter.com/lK29BzuHEZ — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 9, 2024

Finally, the forward Ricardo Marin It would not be considered either because he is still recovering from a muscle injury suffered in the League against Cougars; Likewise, the left side Alejandro Mayorga Perhaps he will not even appear on the bench because various media outlets suggest that he will be sold definitively to Necaxa as he does not enter into plans.