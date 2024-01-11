Chivas debuts next Saturday, January 13 in the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhen you receive Santos Laguna in it Akron Stadiumfor Matchday 1, which will also be the debut of the Argentine coach Fernando Gago on the benches of Mexican soccer.
The good news for The Pintita is that they will be able to count on almost their entire squad, since they do not have any sanctioned, however, the issue of injuries is another story. From the outset, Alexis Vega He could be erased by not having changed squad, after his indiscipline last semester.
On the other hand, unfortunately Isaac Brizuela He was injured this Monday in team training, which would mean his absence for the first round. It was speculated that El Conejito would have a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which would cause him to miss all or a large part of the championship, however, the medical report showed the following: “Brizuela has tendinopathy of the common hamstring tendon and has already started rehabilitation work. The prognosis is subject to evolution.”. In fact, the rumored injury was the one that sidelined Carlos Cisneros and José Juan Macías to miss A2023, even El Charal will still not be able to participate because he is still recovering, while JJ could already reappear.
Another one that caused concern about not appearing is Fernando Beltransince for a few days he had muscle discomfort, which prevented him from seeing action against Peace in the preseason, so the medical staff put him in cotton wool. However, after a few days, El Nene returned to work even with the rest of the team, so he would be ready.
Finally, the forward Ricardo Marin It would not be considered either because he is still recovering from a muscle injury suffered in the League against Cougars; Likewise, the left side Alejandro Mayorga Perhaps he will not even appear on the bench because various media outlets suggest that he will be sold definitively to Necaxa as he does not enter into plans.
