Chivas won by the minimum Cougars in it Akron Stadium for the first leg quarterfinals of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. The captain’s solitary goal was enough for the local team Fernando Beltran to gain an advantage, however, they could have gained a much wider advantage.
The second assault will be next Sunday, December 3 at the University Olympic Stadiumwhere Universidad Nacional only needs to tie the aggregate to advance to the semifinals, while Guadalajara must triumph in the aggregate.
More news about Liga MX
Prior to the duel in the Guadalajara building, it was announced that the defender Gilberto Sepulveda It would be low due to a physical discomfort that did not allow him to be one hundred percent. The idea of the coaching staff is to recover him for next Sunday, however, it is unknown if he will be fully available, apart from that, the good work of Antonio Briseno and Chiquete Orozco They could make the Serbian coach doubt Veljko Paunovic about moving his starting eleven from the first leg.
On the other hand, the only players who did not appear on the bench were Pavel Perez and Daniel Riosby technical decision, while Alexis Vega came in as a relief, which means that he has been totally forgiven after the issue of his indiscipline, just as happened with Cristian Calderon. In short, except for the issue of tibaThere are no injuries on the red and white side.
Now, there was a lot of comment about the yellow cards that the Sacred Flock had, leaving the doubt as to whether or not those received in the regular phase were erased, which in the end did happen at the start of the season. League. This is good news for Roberto Alvarado, since he saw the preventive card for claiming, which was his fifth yellow card of the tournament, but thanks to the regulations that will no longer affect him and he will be present in Ciudad Universitaria. The others reprimanded were Chiquette and Yael Padillawithout endangering their presence on the return trip.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Chivas #del #Guadalajara #injured #suspended #Pumas #leg #quarterfinals