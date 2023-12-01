Chivas won it!! The Flock took the lead in the series #4TosDeFinal against Pumas. We will meet the Semifinalist on Sunday at CU#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #Opening2023 pic.twitter.com/wNGB08Cr87 — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) December 1, 2023

Now, there was a lot of comment about the yellow cards that the Sacred Flock had, leaving the doubt as to whether or not those received in the regular phase were erased, which in the end did happen at the start of the season. League. This is good news for Roberto Alvarado, since he saw the preventive card for claiming, which was his fifth yellow card of the tournament, but thanks to the regulations that will no longer affect him and he will be present in Ciudad Universitaria. The others reprimanded were Chiquette and Yael Padillawithout endangering their presence on the return trip.