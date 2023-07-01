Chivas del Guadalajara will be in charge of closing the curtains on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of Liga MX, as they visit León in the Nou Camp Stadium next Monday, July 3.
The daily thing happened in the fold, few reinforcements, but many casualties with the tournament just around the corner, which caused displeasure among the fans. The Flock brought the striker Ricardo Marin (Celaya) and the goalkeeper Oscar Whalley (Deportivo Lugo)hoping to close other signings like Alan Pulido (Sporting Kansas City), Luca Martinez Dupuy (Central Rosario), Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven), Saul Zamora (Leon) and Hirving Lozano (Napoli).
Speaking of casualties, the defender Luis Olivas and the containment Sergio Flores they went to Mazatlanapart they sent to juarez to the recent champions of the tapatioof the expansion leaguethe defender Diego Campillo and the midfielder Sebastian Perez Bouquetto continue burning.
Already speaking of the match against the Panzas Verdes, Guadalajara will not be able to count on Robert Alvaradowho is in the gold Cup with the Mexican teamin addition to Zahid Munozwhich meets the Under-23 in the Central American and Caribbean Games.
On the other hand, the defender Gilberto Sepulveda He will not be able to see action either, since he was sent off during the grand final back against tigers. On the subject of injuries, Alexis Vega suffered a detachment of cartilage fragments, its return time being subject to evolution. Nor should it be forgotten that Carlos Cisneros presented a complete tear of the cruciate ligament in his right knee during the semifinals and the forward Jose Juan Macias He is still in rehabilitation to be able to return to the courts, hoping that he can be used by November or December.
With all these casualties, it is expected that the starting team of the Serbian Veljko Paunovic be Miguel Jimenez in the arch, Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseno and Jesus Chiquete in the center, Alan Mozo as right back and Alejandro Mayorga as a left back. in midfield Ruben ‘Oso’ Gonzalez with Fernando Beltran and Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzmanwhile the attack would be Isaac ‘Bunny’ Brizuela, Ronaldo Cisneros and Ricardo Marinwho arrived to be the new ‘9’.
