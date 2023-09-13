Last 6️⃣ games #Chivas ❌ 1-3 Cincinnati (Leagues Cup) ❌ 0-1 Kansas City (Leagues Cup) 🟰 1-1 FC Juárez ✅ 1-0 Tijuana ❌ 1-2 Saints ❌ 1-2 Striped The flock of #Paunovic still in free fall What do you think? pic.twitter.com/3RB0byrJwl — Antonio Rosique (@Antonio_Rosique) September 4, 2023

On the other hand, Alexis Vega He is back, after having missed the clash against Monterrey due to expulsion. And although he has already served his sanction, it remains to be seen how he returns from his time with the Mexican team, taking into account that he continually gets injured. The Gru is considered to see minutes in the friendly duels of the FIFA date against Australia and Uzbekistan. Other red and whites that appeared on said list are Gilberto Sepulveda, Jesus Chiquete and Roberto Alvaradowith the Serbian Veljko Paunovic asking them to return one hundred percent.

Finally, the Flock does not have any sanctioned, because in the matter of the cards they are doing well as they are far from the five that can sanction them, being Chiquette, Antonio Briseno, Cristian Calderon, Victor Guzman, Daniel Rios and The Louse Alvarado those who have the most by accumulating two yellow cards.