The Chivas added their second consecutive defeat of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXfalling 1-2 against Striped in it Akron Stadiumafter a double from the Spanish Sergio Canaleswhile Ricardo Marin discounted for the house. Due to this, the red and white team continues to move away from the top as it is now fourth in the general table with 13 units.
For him National Classic in front of Americanext Saturday, September 16 at the Aztec stadiumGuadalajara still has the same squad because only those injured since before the start of the semester are out: José Juan Macías and Carlos Cisneros.
On the other hand, Alexis Vega He is back, after having missed the clash against Monterrey due to expulsion. And although he has already served his sanction, it remains to be seen how he returns from his time with the Mexican team, taking into account that he continually gets injured. The Gru is considered to see minutes in the friendly duels of the FIFA date against Australia and Uzbekistan. Other red and whites that appeared on said list are Gilberto Sepulveda, Jesus Chiquete and Roberto Alvaradowith the Serbian Veljko Paunovic asking them to return one hundred percent.
Not only will these players represent the national team, but there are also other calls to be with the team. under-23 as Raul Rangel and Juan Brigido, with the latter adding minutes in the last games when coming in relief. He is also expected to return in optimal condition after playing his two games against Colombia U-23.
Finally, the Flock does not have any sanctioned, because in the matter of the cards they are doing well as they are far from the five that can sanction them, being Chiquette, Antonio Briseno, Cristian Calderon, Victor Guzman, Daniel Rios and The Louse Alvarado those who have the most by accumulating two yellow cards.
