The sixth date of the Apertura 2022 in the Liga MX Femenil ended and with this Guadalajara remains the leader of the tournament.
Those led by ‘Pato’ Alfaro have not ceased to surprise since the closing of Clausura 2021 where they were crowned champions of the tournament and Champions of Champions of the Women’s MX League. Guadalajara has maintained a perfect pace for six days of the current Apertura 2022. With 18 points, 11 goals for and only 1 goal against, Chivas is the undisputed leader in this tournament.
The rojiblancas have shown since the beginning of this Apertura 2022 that they are the rivals to beat and that they continue to be strong candidates for the title once again. Precisely one of her new additions for this semester was Adriana ‘Boyi’ Iturbide who came directly from Atlas and since her arrival to the team there was speculation about how she would participate in the lead with Alicia Cervantes.
In this game corresponding to week 6 in which they faced Toluca, those from Guadalajara took the victory and the scorers were Carolina Jaramillo and Adriana ‘Boyi’ Iturbide. The latter already scored her second goal with the red and white squad, demonstrating the great connection she has both with Alicia Cervantes and with the whole team.
Chivas has not lost or tied any game so far, for this matchday 7 their rival will be Atlas and they will play away at the Jalisco Stadium.
#Chivas #defeats #Toluca #continues #leader #Liga #Femenil
Leave a Reply